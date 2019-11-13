Menu
RISING STAR: Gatton Swimmer Mitch Toohey took out two silvers and a gold at the INAS Global Games. Photo: Dominic Elsome.
This Lockyer teen has gold, silver Aussie medal to his name

Sarah Dionysius
13th Nov 2019 5:00 AM

TALENTED sportsperson Mitchell Toohey has achieved further success in the pool, coming back from the INAS Global Games with a string of medals around his neck.

The 16-year-old took out silver in the Men's 50m Freestyle, and a gold and silver medal in the Men's Relay events.

Mitchell was selected as part of the Australian team competing at the Games for athletes with intellectual impairments.

To be selected he had to make in the top three in Australia in each event.

Mitchell said while making it in to the Games had been very competitive, he found he had no trouble once in the pool competing.

"I did a lot of training before the Games so I was ready," he said.

The Games took place in Brisbane over 10 days and for the duration Mitchell stayed in a camp with the other competitors.

He said he had the chance to meet athletes from all over the world and that it was a great opportunity to talk to other competitors.

 

Mitchell was now back at home in Gatton, getting ready for his next big competition.

"I have two big competitions coming up, one in Gatton in December and then I have one in Turkey next year in March," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to forward to going to Turkey. It will be just after my birthday."

To prepare for the competitions, Mitchell swims most afternoon after school and also goes to sessions at the gym. He manages to fit all of this in with his schoolwork.

"It's very tiring but I like it," he said.

"I just like getting out and racing."

Mitchell's mother Tanya Toohey said they were all very proud of his achievements.

"He handles pressure really well and he doesn't seem to get nervous before competing," she said.

"He is about to get in to a big training season with the Queensland Championships in December and World Championships in Turkey next year.

"It's a challenge but it's good to keep teenagers busy!"

