This essential skill is falling by the wayside

A BOOK A DAY: take an hour off and enjoy a book. Vimvertigo

READING is an essential skill, one that has fallen to the wayside in today's digital age.

To help reverse this trend, the Australian Reading Hour is on again this year.

The national event aims to encourage people to learn or rediscover the joys and benefits of reading.

For one hour tomorrow, everyone is encouraged to stop whatever they're doing and pick up a book, and seize the opportunity to unwind, indulge, and escape.

Lockyer Valley Arts and Culture Portfolio Councillor Michael Hagan encouraged everyone to consider how they could be involved in tomorrow's event.

"The Australian Reading Hour tells us reading works faster at relieving stress than listening to music, going for a walk or enjoying a cup of tea,” he said.

"Not only is it good for your brain, but reading at one of our local libraries broadens our knowledge base and ignites our creative spark.”

Cr Hagan said the state-of-the-art facilities, interactive learning options, and relaxed reading environments make Lockyer Valley Libraries the perfect place to engage with the event.

"Whether you are a seasoned reader or are looking to introduce yourself to the love of books, I encourage everyone to jump on board the bandwagon and get involved in this year's Australian Reading Hour,” he said.

He also said libraries play a vital part in enriching the community, and bringing people together.

"It is a hub of warmth, entertainment, passion and community spirit; as well as a breeding ground for creativity, discovery and fun,” he said.

Children and parents in particular are urged to take part in the event, as reading can be extremely beneficial to a child's development.

According to the Department of Education, reading can stimulate the imagination, encourage curiosity, and help children learn more about the world around them.

Regular engagement with reading also lays the foundation for literacy and communication skills that will help children throughout their lives.

More than 100 Reading Hour events have already been planned across Australia, but anyone can take part in their own way.

"Pop on down to the Gatton or Laidley libraries to pick up a book to enjoy tomorrow, or jump online and start reading an e-book at the click of a button,” Cr Hagan said.