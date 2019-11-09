Thirty crews continue to battle three Lockyer Valley fires

A fire burns at Mulgowie, just a small proportion of what firefighters have been battling this week. Photo: Pixali Photography.

A fire burns at Mulgowie, just a small proportion of what firefighters have been battling this week. Photo: Pixali Photography. Pixali Photography

THIRTY firefighting crews are working across three blazes in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

A thick blanket of smoke covers much of the Lockyer Valley as the three fires continue to burn.

While temperatures will be down on yesterday's height of almost 40C, south-westerly winds will continue to prove challenging for the firefighters.

READ MORE: Fireys issue ban until Wednesday night

READ MORE: Riding group opens up ground for evacuated horses

The fire at Thornton and Mulgowie remains at a Leave Now advice level, with the fire impacting Main Camp Creek road.

The fire at Laidley Creek West has been downgraded to stay informed, with only three crews presently on scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said at present, there were no homes under direct threat at Laidley Creek West.

Want to be the first to know know what's happening in your town? Sign up to the Gatton Star's new newsletter. Subscribe here.