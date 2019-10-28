Third year is a charm for boutique fashion stylist

TIFFANY Brieschke, owner of Gatton’s Harry & Miss Tiff Boutique, originally named her shop after her beloved cat, Harry, who is now seven years old.

“I often have people ring up and say, ‘Can I speak to Harry?’ and I say, ‘Oh, he’s home on the couch today!’”

Ms Brieschke, who is planning on relaunching and rebranding her store by the end of the year, said she was “stoked” to have won the People’s Choice Award at this year’s Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

Ms Brieschke started her first boutique in Toogoolawah in 2012, opened a store in Kilcoy in 2013 and then her third store in Gatton in 2015. She now runs the Gatton store, has a Facebook page and website, and this is the third year she has been a finalist in the awards.

“I felt so blessed to be acknowledged at the awards and to know that our customers love us.

“Every year I’ve taken on the feedback from the judges and moved forward with the changes.”

Over the past 12 months, Ms Brieschke — whose parents grew up in Toogoolawah and whose grandma lived in Gatton — has also been studying to be a stylist and has this month completed a course in Melbourne.

“It’s all about empowering my customers to feel amazing in what they’re wearing — whether it’s a $20 top or a $200 outfit.

“And it gives me chills and tears of joy when a woman comes out of the fitting room and she can see what I can see.”

Ms Brieschke said that with her two part-time staff, she was focused on motivating women to notice their “key attributes” so they could “shine”.

Whether she’s dressing women who’ve had mastectomies, who are going on their first date, or who are preparing for their husband’s funeral, Ms Brieschke said, “I’m there for them — words, hugs, or finding the right outfit — I really love what I do.”

She said women were often their own worst critics “and as a sisterhood we need to be there for others”.

“It can be as simple as just giving them a smile, building them up and not knocking them down.”

Also passionate about raising awareness for women affected by suicide and depression, Ms Brieschke hosts a bimonthly fundraising event for Spirit Hive, After Dark with Miss Tiff.

A group of 25 women meet for “sipping and shopping” and details of each event are posted on her Facebook page.

“If you’re having a bad day, come to one of these nights and you’ll leave smiling.”

She said she was involved in fundraising for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, a cause close to her heart, and she talked to high school students about dressing for formals.

“I love giving back because without my community, I wouldn’t be here.

“Retail is hard — last week we had a $30 day. But you just hang in there. The drought doesn’t only affect the farmers, it affects the whole community. So by working in the community, if I can do a little bit to give back to my people, I’ll do it.”