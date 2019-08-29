PRACTICE: Ma Ma Creek State School students are getting ready to show their dads how golf is really done.

PRACTICE: Ma Ma Creek State School students are getting ready to show their dads how golf is really done. Contributed

Golf: Think you could beat your dad at golf?

Ma Ma Creek State School and Mount Whitestone State School students are confident they can.

The students have been prepping their golf clubs and practising their swings for the biggest game of the school term this Friday.

The schools arranged four weeks of golf lessons with a coach after being approved for sporting school federal government grants.

Ma Ma Creek State School principal Nathan de Mey said the lessons would wrap up with a Father's Day event in which students could use their new skills against their dads.

"We decided to try golf as it's a sport not all students have had the opportunity to be involved with,” Mr de Mey said.

"We thought, with Father's Day coming up, it would be a good opportunity for the students to use what they've been using in their golf lessons.”

Students have been learning their basics and honing their technique during hour-long weekly lessons.

"They've enjoyed the opportunity to swing a golf club and hit a ball,” Mr de Mey said.

"They've learned the different aspects of golf, the driving and putting.”

With Father's Day just around the corner, Gatton Jubilee Golf Club will host the students and their dads on Friday from 1-3pm.

Mr de Mey said the event was set to bring in as many as 50 players to the course as dads and granddads hurried to show their descendants what they're made of on a three-hole course.

Mount Sylvia Prep pupil Michael, 5, said he was excited to play his dad at golf and felt confident he could win.

His schoolmate, Alice, 10, felt similarly.

Though she was new to the game, Alice already enjoyed the social aspect as well as the competitive factor.

"I've learnt how to play golf and how good it is,” she said.

"I've learnt how to hit the ball really far.”

Alice said she was looking forward to beating her dad.

"But he's really good,” she said.

Mount Whitestone State School principal Leticia de Mey said she wanted the students at her school to experience something new.

"And most dads do like golf,” Mrs de Mey said.

After the game, players are invited to partake in a sausage sizzle.