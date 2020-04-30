THINGS TO DO: Where you can go this weekend

GETTING OUT: The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is close to many Somerset townships. Picture: Contributed

GETTING OUT: The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is close to many Somerset townships. Picture: Contributed

FOR many, this coming weekend will mark the first time in weeks they will be able to step out of the house for recreational reasons.

With restrictions being relaxed, many scenic sites that were previously closed to the public will now be open.

Dams and Day Use Areas

All water bodies and recreational areas operated by Seqwater will be reopening on the weekend, although the activities allowed will be limited at each location.

At Atkinson Dam, any form of sailing, boating or swimming is not permitted, but visitors will still be able to settle in for a picnic, and even bring their dogs – provided they are kept on a leash.

Picnics are also permitted at Clarendon Dam and Lake Dyer, with use of the bushwalking trail at the latter also allowed.

A full range of activities are allowed at Somerset and Wivenhoe dams, including most forms of boating (including water skiing at Somerset), fishing, picnics, bushwalking, mountain biking, and more.

Use of the barbecues will not be allowed at any of these sites and all campgrounds remain closed.

For more information, visit the Seqwater website.

Lakes and Lagoons

For those looking to get back to nature, there are a number of smaller waterways to be found throughout the region.

Areas such as Lake Apex at Gatton and Narda Lagoon at Laidley are among the locations where visitors can go for a pleasant walk, observe the local wildlife and take a break from it all.

Parks and Trails

Public parks and walking trails abound in the region, with the looser limits on travel allowing families to make the most of these locations.

In particular, the picturesque Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is an ideal location to go for a bushwalk, bike or horse ride, and runs close to many towns throughout the Somerset.

Some national parks will also be partially reopening, although campgrounds and swimming areas will still be closed.

Conditions vary at each site, so be sure to do your research before setting out.

Restrictions

Those travelling for recreational reasons will still need to adhere to social distancing restrictions.

Travel is limited to locations within a 50km radius of your primary place of residence and 1.5m social distancing limits must still be respected.

Some sites are also asking that people not visit if the carparks appear nearly or completely full as this will indicate there are already a large number of people there.