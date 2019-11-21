Menu
The QPS Foodbank Drive is on again this year, with donations open until December 6.
LIST: Local activities, events to boost your weekend fun

Nathan Greaves
nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
21st Nov 2019 2:45 PM

QPS Food Drive

The QPS Food Drive is once again under way, with many police stations operating as collection points, gathering donations on behalf of Foodbank Australia.

Show your support for struggling farmers and graziers by contributing non-perishable food to the cause.

Donations close on December 6.

 

Christmas carols

Bring your family and friends along to the Lockyer Valley Mayoral Christmas Carols this weekend for an evening of fun.

There will be a jumping castle, face painting and a petting zoo. A sausage sizzle and other snacks will also be available.

The show will take place at the Gatton Shire Hall and Centenary Gardens on Saturday, November 23, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

 

Generations of Rock

Nostalgic music lovers of all ages are invited to come down to the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk this Saturday for a night of old-style rock 'n' roll.

Enjoy a night of 1950s and '60s rock 'n' roll, followed by '70s and '80s rock music.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

 

Twilight Market

Come along to Paisley Park's first ever Twilight Market, to help raise funds for the rural fire brigade.

There will be stalls from local community members and small businesses, with plenty on offer to suit families and children.

Rhee Taekwondo will also be holding a demonstration as part of the event.

The markets will be taking place at 21 Hope Street, Laidley, on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

 

Trash & Treasure

The popular Trash & Treasure Markets return to the Coominya Public Hall this weekend.

All manner of items will be on-sale, with hot food and cold drinks available for visitors.

The markets are on from 1pm to 4pm, on Sunday, November 14.

lockyer valley somerset region things to do weekend
