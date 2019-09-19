WHATS ON: Markets, horse racing, holiday activities on cards

THINGS TO DO: The Kilcoy Races are one of the many events happening next week

THERE'S plenty to see and do in the region this week.

Saturday, September 21

Murphy's Creek Market Day

The Murphy's Creek Markets are on again this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, the market will feature a variety of stalls and entertainment showcasing the wares of the local community.

The markets are held at Murphy's Creek Grounds on Jessie Lane, from 7am to 12:30pm.

Rosewood Markets

The Anglican Parish of Rosewood's monthly markets also return this weekend.

There are plenty of bargains to be discovered, so come along and contribute to the community by exploring the stalls and supporting local sellers.

The markets are held at 72 John Street, Rosewood, from 7am to 12pm.

Sunday, September 22

Tabeel High Tea

Enjoy an afternoon high tea fundraiser, hosted by the Lutheran Services' Tabeel Aged Care centre in Laidley.

The event will feature entertaining, inspiring presentations, with a goal of teaching guests about how to celebrate today and look forward to tomorrow.

The event will take place in Porters Plainland Hotel's Function Centre, from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.

Monday, September 23

Wowie, it's a Yowie

Bring the kids to the Kilcoy Visitor Information Centre on Monday, for a movie and craft morning to kick off the school holidays.

The event runs from 10am to 12pm, and is suitable for children of all ages.

Parents are encouraged to attend as well.

Bookings are essential, so call Somerset Council on 5424 4000 to book.

Teen Gym Time

The Toogoolawah Community Gym is holding a free session for teens aged 16 to 18.

The event goes from 8am to 9am.

Attendees are asked to bring their own enclosed shoes.

To book, contact 0420 974 683.

Tuesday, September 24

Kilcoy Races

The races are on again in Kilcoy next week.

Get ready for a day filled with the thundering of hooves and the cheers of fans, as riders from all across the region take to the track in a series of high-stakes races.

The event takes place at the Kilcoy Racecourse and Showgrounds, from 10am to 2pm.

Tennis Coaching Clinic

From 8am to 12pm, the Esk Tennis Club is hosting a free clinic for children aged 6 to 10.

Participants are asked to bring their own hat, sunscreen, and water.

To book, call 5424 4000

Escape Room

Prepare for an hour of frantic, puzzling fun with the Lowood Library's escape room challenge.

The free event is open to participants from 12-17 years.

To book a place, contact 5425 9104

Wednesday, September 25

Coominya Meet & Greet

Get to know your local community during a fun afternoon at the historic Coominya Railway Park.

The get-together lasts from 3pm to 4:30pm, and is open to visitors of all ages.

Those planning to take part are encouraged to bring their own water, hat, and sunscreen.

To find out more, contact 5426 3432.

Sports Evening

From 6pm to 7pm, come on down to the Kilcoy Indoor sports Centre for a range of fun activities.

Free games of netball, basketball, volleyball, cricket, and dodgeball will be available to join in on for players 10 and over.

Participants are asked to bring their own closed-in shoes.

For bookings, call 0420 974 683