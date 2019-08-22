Things to do this week

Faith Lutheran College Fair

Faith Fair is on again! Come on down for a fantastic evening of rides, raffles, entertainment, food and fireworks.

The event kicks off from 4pm on Friday, August 23 at 5 Faith Avenue, Plainland.

Lowood Truck Show

Motoring enthausists are encouraged to come along to the spectacular bikes, cars and trucks on display in Lowood on Saturday, August 24.

The show begins at 11am with a parade through main street, and there'll be rides, stalls, food, and entertainment on-site as well.

Somerset Dam Wall Walk Weekend

The Somerset Dam will be open to public tours this weekend, August 24 and 25.

Learn about planned upgrades to the dam, and expeirence local food and crafts at the nearby historic village.