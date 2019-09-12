Things to do in the region this weekend

Spring Festival

The Laidley Spring Festival has begun!

The Laidley CBD will be filled with displays, demonstrations, activities and stalls to celebrate all things spring.

To coincide with the festival, an open garden scheme is being held on properties through the Lockyer Valley, showcasing the efforts of growers who have persevered through the drought.

The Festival runs from September 12-14.

Mulga Bull Ride

The beloved Mulga bull ride is on again this weekend. Prepare for an evening of entertainment, with bucking bulls and live music.

Food will be available from 6-10pm.

BYO alcohol is not permitted.

The event will take place at the Mulgowie Hotel, on September 13, from 6-11.59pm.

Rockstock 2019

It's RockStock time again in Helidon.

Dance and sing to the hits of the '50s and '60s with frontline band Salt.

It will be a fun day for all the family with classic cars, and food stalls.

The show is taking place at RockStock Farm on September 15, from 10am to 3pm.