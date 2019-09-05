Things to do in the region this weekend

Spring has just started, bringing with it plenty of events to keep visitors busy this weekend.

Pohlman's Celebration Weekend

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Pohlman's Nursery will be celebrating spring with a Celebration Weekend event.

All products will be 10-50% off throughout the three-day event.

Friday is the Retail Loyalty Club Day, with a free morning tea, raffle prizes, and more.

The Family Fun Day will commence on Saturday, featuring a free jumping castle, free face painting and a Buddies playground for younger visitors.

There will also be train rides, a sausage sizzle and hot dogs, with the profits being given to Beyond Blue.

The celebration will continue on Sunday, with more activites, and continued sales.

The event will take place on September 6, 7, and 8, at 171 Redbank Creek Rd, Adare.

Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

The Lockyer Valley Relay for Life will be taking place this weekend.

Over 170 participants are expected to come together to celebrate, remember and fight back against cancer.

Participants will compete in teams of up to 15 people, setting up campsites around the track and taking turns to keep a baton moving from 3pm Saturday 7, until 9am Sunday 9, with the goal of raising funds for cancer research, support and education.

The event will take place at the Gatton Showgrounds, Spencer Street, Gatton.

Fernvale Junction Feast and Trade Village

Held quarterly to coincide with the changing seasons, this event provides a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors alike to enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, children's activities and plenty more.

The event will be taking place at Fernvale Sports Park on Saturday, September 7, from 4pm to 9pm.

Threatened Species Day

Commemorating the death of the last captive Tasmanian Tiger on September 7, 1936, National Threatened Species Day is a time to consider the plight of native animals across the country.

In recognition of the occasion, Friends of the Forest Inc. Moore Branch are inviting community members to attend an interactive education event from midday to 4pm at Old Church Gallery Moore on September 8.