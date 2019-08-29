Things to do in the region this weekend

The Murphys Creek Fossil Downs Bush Rodeo is one of the events happening this weekend

The Murphys Creek Fossil Downs Bush Rodeo is one of the events happening this weekend Lachlan McIvor

Here are some of the events going down this weekend.

Murphys Creek Fossil Downs Bush Rodeo

Get ready for a day of barrels, bulls and music at the Murphys Creek Fossil Downs Bush Rodeo.

There'll be live entertainment and food on offer throughout the day.

Camping opportunities will also be available.

The event will take place at Fifteen Mile Rd, Murphys Creek, on Saturday August 31, from 8am to 9pm.

Kilcoy Art Gallery Artist of the Month exhibit

Art enthusiasts are invited to come along to the Kilcoy Courthouse Art Gallery for the latest Artist of the Month exhibit.

This month's exhibition will feature a showcase of the works of oil and watercolour painter Ruth Hughes.

The gallery is open Thursday to Monday, from 9am to 1pm.

Gatton Street Feast

On the evening of Sunday, September 1, North Street will be closed to traffic for several hours to host the first ever Gatton street Feast.

Visitors from all cultures and walks of life are invited to take part in the free event.

Community groups and businesses will be offering samples of free food for guests to share.

The event is free to take part in, and aims to help bring the community together.

Father's Day

September 1 is also Father's Day, so make sure to take a moment to acknowledge the fathers and grandfathers in our community.