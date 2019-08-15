Things to do in the region this weekend

Colours of the Lockyer Arts & Culture Festival

Prepare for a day of celebrations commemorating cultures from around the globe.

The event will feature hours of live entertainment, food trucks, a healing hub, an international market, living history exhibitions, and much more.

The festival will take place at Ferrari Park, Whites Road in Laidley on August 17, from 10am to 3pm.

Reel Wivenhoe Classic

The annual Wivenhoe Classic is back this weekend.

Take part in the fishing competition, or enjoy a free, family-friendly festival with jumping castles, slides, rock climbing, live music, fireworks and more.

The event is happening at Captain Logan Campground at Logan Inlet, Lake Wivenhoe, on August 17 and 18, from 6.30am to 1pm.

Jammin' in Esk

This monthly event showcases music talent from across the region, with local artists donating their time to put on live performances.

The event helps raise funds for local charities, so tell your family, and bring along a friend for an afternoon of musical entertainment.

Performances will be happening at the Somerset Civic Centre on August 18, from 12pm to 4pm.

UQ Gatton Open Day

Come along and see everything the university has to offer at the 2019 UQ open day.

Whether you're a prospective student or inquisitive local, there'll be plenty to see and experience.

The open day will take place the Gatton UQ campus on August 18, from 9am to 3pm.