Things to do in the region this weekend

The Gatton World Cup showjumping is one of the events happening this weekend Nev Madsen

Check out some of the events happening this coming weekend:

Artist of the Month

The Kilcoy courthouse Art Gallery is commencing its new Artist of the Month Exhibit.

The new exhibit will feature the works of Kilcoy resident Brian Wallace, who specialises in watercolour paintings.

The gallery is open from Thursday to Monday, 9am - 1pm, and the exhibit will last from August 1-31.

Activity Day

The Coominya Public Hall is holding a community activity day on Saturday, August 3.

The family-friendly, fully-supervised event includes outdoor activities, table tennis, board games, a midday movie, and much more.

Entry is just $2, with food and drinks available throughout the event, which lasts from 10am to 3pm.

Gatton World Cup Showjumping

Equestrian enthusiasts are invited to attend the Pryde's Easifeed Gatton World Cup.

Featuring Australia's top competition horses and riders, the contest promises to be spectacular event for both competitors and spectators.

The event will be held at the Gatton Showgrounds from August 1-4, with free entry for the public.

Skate Titans Gatton

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council is hosting two nights of skating fun this week.

On the night of Friday, August 2, there'll be a casual game of skate, while on Saturday 3, there'll be a competition across several age divisions, both held at the Gatton Skate Park.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to register with the group's Facebook page.

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs, and spectators are welcome.

Trivia Night

The Helidon RSL is hosting a fundraiser trivia night on Saturday, August 3.

Compete in teams of six in a family-friendly test of knowledge, for the chance to win gift cards and other prizes.

Entry is $10, including tea and coffee, and the bar will also be open.

The event will be held in the Helidon RSL building on Arthur street, and starts at 7pm.

Tabeel Fete

The Tabeel Aged Care facility in Laidley is holding its annual fete on Saturday, August 3.

There'll be loads of fun for the whole family, with live music, and a wide variety of stalls.

There will also be an auction of at midday to raise funds for Lutheran Services.

The event will take place at 27 Ambrose Street, Laidley, from 9:30am to 2pm