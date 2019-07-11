Things to do in the region this weekend

THERE's always lots to see and do in the Lockyer and Somerset regions. Here are some of the fun events you can join in on this weekend.

Queensland Transport Museum Open Day

Despite recent damage to the building's infrastructure, the Queensland Transport Museum will still be going ahead with its Open Day on July 13.

This free event offers plenty of entertainment for transport enthusiasts of all ages.

The open day will feature market stalls, guided tours of the museum, and lots of kids activities, such as a balloon artist, face painter, and jumping castle.

The event goes from 10am to 2pm, at 34 Lake Apex Drive in Gatton, in and around the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Ma Ma Creek Community Markets

On the second Saturday of every month, the Ma Ma Creek Markets are hosted at the local community centre.

Entry is free, so come on down to experience the sights, and enjoy the variety of goods and produce that the stalls have to offer.

The markets can be found at 830 Gatton Clifton road, at Ma Ma Creek.

Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run

The 17th annual Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride takes place on Sunday July 14.

The event is an initiative of Somerset Regional Council, to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors and friends and family.

There are plenty of options for everyone, with 3km and 8km walk or run routes, and a 25km cycling event.

The event begins at 7am at Clock Park, Peace Street, Lowood, and ends in Fernvale.

Fernvale Community Markets

Once you're done with the fun run, take a quick walk from the finish line over to the Fernvale Markets.

This sprawling community market takes place every single Sunday, and gets visitors from all over the region.

Check out the myriad of locally-sourced produce, animals, and items, and help support the Fernvale State School.

The markets are held at 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway in Fernvale.

Esk Jockey Club July Raceday

The Esk Jockey Club has a long, proud history, having hosted races for over 100 years.

There are only a handful of race meets each year, and one of them falls this weekend, on Saturday July 13.

Entry is only $15, with food and drink for sale at the venue, and bookmakers available for avid punters.

The races are held at 72 Esk Hampton Rd, in Esk.