Things to Do in the Region this Week

Harrison Thomas and Aidan Steinhardt at the Gatton Kindergarten Bike-a-Thon. Photo Amy Lyne / Gatton Star Amy Lyne

Blue Care Book Sale

The beloved Blue Care Book Sale returns this week for three days of literary celebration.

Come on down to the Gatton Shire Hall and explore the thousands of books on offer.

Entry is free, and it costs a small donation to fill a bag with books.

All of the proceeds go towards Blue Care community services.

The event is happening on Thursday and Friday, from 7am to 5pm, and wraps up on Saturday, from 7am to 1pm.

Trivia Night

On Friday evening, Cottones Restaurant on Railway Street will be hosting a trivia night, on behalf of the Lockyer Community Centre.

You can enter as an individual or gather some friends, family or workmates and enter as a team.

There are great prizes on offer, and the money raised will go towards supporting the community centre.

Those interested in taking part are encouraged to book their place by calling 5462 3355.

Bike-A-Thon & Fete

The Gatton Kindergarten are once again holding their annual Bike-A-Thon, accompanied by a Fete at Peace Lutheran Primary School.

There will be raffles, stalls, food, rides, animals and lots more for visitors to enjoy.

The event will be happening on Saturday, so come along and show your support.

Tractor Trek

The annual Tractor Trek is on again this year.

On Saturday and Sunday, watch for a parade of tractors ambling along, exploring the roads of the Lockyer Valley.

The drivers thrive on community interest and support, so spectators are more than welcome.