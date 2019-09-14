Thieves target rural properties in search for hot commodity

Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim is warning Laidley residents to be on the look out for susipicous activity in isolated areas.

RURAL crime has continued to be a thorn in the side of Laidley Police, with thieves continuing to target remote properties.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said in the past month, fuel thefts from isolated farms and work sites had become an issue.

"It seems to be a common practice at the moment,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

"While it's not particularly widespread there's been a concerning trend in that of late, where large amounts of diesel have been stolen from unattended machinery.”

He said fuel thefts hadn't been a major problem in the region until recently.

"There is the odd vehicle that gets fuel stolen out of it,” he said.

"But there seems to be a rise in the diesel thefts, and I don't know if that's because there are more vehicles being left around at the moment, or the price of diesel has gone up.”

The remote areas the thefts are occurring make it more difficult for police to identify the thieves, and Sen Sgt Draheim said the community could play a big role in halting the crimes.

"In those areas the offenders generally know they're unlikely to be detected, or even have someone witness or drive past,” he said.

"That makes it all the more difficult for us, but again we always seek the input of the public because they might have seen a car in that area or traveling to or from the area.”

In other news, a positive road safety week in late August was a boost for police, and the OIC said the results showed their work through out the year was having an impact.

"It appears that our hard work in the areas of traffic have come with some rewards,” he said.

"Most of the general public tend to be trying to do the right thing and we appreciate that, and it makes our job much easier.”

With warmer weather and school holidays on the way, Sen Sgt Draheim warned motorist to take extra care with the increased traffic on the roads.