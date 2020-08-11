Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOCK IT: Police have issued a warning to lock vehicles and secure homes in a bid to prevent high-end car thefts. (File image)
LOCK IT: Police have issued a warning to lock vehicles and secure homes in a bid to prevent high-end car thefts. (File image)
Crime

Thieves target high end cars, use them in crimes

Ali Kuchel
11th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CAR thieves are targeting high-end vehicles and using them for criminal offences, Toogoolawah police have warned.

Sergeant John Cumner said it was difficult for offenders to steal vehicles without a set of keys.

“By securing your home, you reduce your potential of becoming a victim of burglary as well as other offences,” he said.

“Modern motor vehicles are difficult to steal without the keys.”

He said people should make their homes difficult to gain entry by using key-operated locks on windows and doors.

Avoid putting spare keys under door mats or in obvious places, and to make it difficult to exit the property.

Sgt Cumner said the use of alarms was also a deterrent and using microdots on valuable items would also make stolen items difficult to sell.

“Breaking and entering into homes is one of the most common crimes in Queensland. Break-ins are often crimes of opportunity where criminals gain entry through an open or unlocked door or window,” Sgt Cumner said.

car thefts police warning
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blokes to benefit from club’s latest funding roar

        Premium Content Blokes to benefit from club’s latest funding roar

        Community The shed had only been open a couple months before coronavirus forced its closure. But a new grant will go a long way to helping members, especially in tough times.

        Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 in Queensland

        NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset mums behaving badly

        Premium Content NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset mums behaving badly

        Crime Dodgy gardening, petrol drive offs, casually burning down someone else’s home...

        Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Premium Content Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Crime Police are investigating a case involving four motorbikes that were stolen from two...