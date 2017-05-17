25°
News

Thieves target Gatton's Masonic Lodge

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 16th May 2017 2:36 PM
SWORDS STOLEN: John Rudduck with a ceremonial sword, larger than the ones stolen, and baton which were overlooked in the Lodge's recent robbery.
SWORDS STOLEN: John Rudduck with a ceremonial sword, larger than the ones stolen, and baton which were overlooked in the Lodge's recent robbery. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THIEVES who stole two "invaluable” swords from the Gatton Masonic Lodge are now in possession of illegal weapons, says secretary John Rudduck.

The two matching ceremonial swords, along with two director of ceremony batons and an aged masons, widows and orphans charity jewel were stolen from the Gatton Masonic Hall between April 7 and May 2.

"The person or persons who stole the swords are breaking the law under the Weapons Act, because they have been removed from our hall and they are ceremonial,” he said.

"Ceremonial swords in an organisation like ours are permitted because they don't have sharp edges.

"They are very important and invaluable because they are part of our ceremonies.”

The matching swords can be described as about 650ml long, brass with flat handles and steel blades.

Mr Rudduck said because the Freemasons meetings are monthly they didn't realise they had been robbed until their last meeting.

"This means they came in between April 7 and May 2,” he said.

"They got in through the rear toilet window and used a wheelie bin to boost themselves up.

"They made a real mess of the bathroom, but we are mostly upset about the things they stole.”

It's not the first time the Gatton Masonic Hall has been targeted.

"We've had wilful damage done here before, someone did graffiti on the walls,” Mr Rudduck said.

"I think it was done by hooligans, but there are some people who don't understand what freemasonry is and consider it devil worshipping, which is not the case.”

Mr Rudduck said because of the nature of their ceremonies they did not have any pictures of the stolen property.

"We unfortunately, didn't have them engraved either,” he said.

"They are unique and rare, and valuable only to the lodge.

"We need them.

"We'd love them to be returned, no questions will be asked.”

Gatton Police Sergeant Tony Harm said the stolen items were quite identifiable.

"Unfortunately there was no CCTV cameras at the lodge,” he said.

"We are on the lookout for the stolen property, which tie in with the large amount of property related investigations ongoing on this week.”

If anyone has any information on the incident please contact Gatton Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gatton Star

Topics:  ceremonial swords freemasons gatton gatton masonic lodge gatton police

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Celebrating our heroes for international nurses day

Celebrating our heroes for international nurses day

Trish Jamieson a nurse at Gatton Hospital and her duties go beyond what's seen on television or read in books.

Agriculture is top of the list for politicians

LOCKYER VISIT: Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls speaks with farmers at Qualipac about agricultural and farming issues.

Water, inland rail, they're all hot topics in the Lockyer.

In the heart of Lockyer, Tom and Marie's love grew

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Tom and Marie Linnan walk the broccolini fields at their Crowley Vale farm.

Tom and Marie Linnan celebrate 60 years of marriage.

Operation Papa Advance blitzes drug crime in Lockyer

HAUL: Senior Constable Pat Bennett holds two bags containing more than 1.5kg of cannabis seized during Operation Papa Advance.

Operation Papa Advance delivers results.

Local Partners

Celebrating our heroes for international nurses day

Trish Jamieson a nurse at Gatton Hospital and her duties go beyond what's seen on television or read in books.

New Study shows majority of Aussie kids will outgrow food allergy

ALLERGY AWARENESS IS KEY: Lockyer Valley dietician Brady Schulz says children's body's immune-mediated tolerance can improve with age.

Study shows some children will grow out of certain food allergies.

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

AFTER weeks of playing the shy nice guy, one man has been humiliated in a fiery clash — and his secret has been outed.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

Newly Renovated Unit - Low Density, Parkland Setting

13/59 Kitchener Street, South Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

This attractive lowset brick unit has been professionally renovated with new paint, kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings. There are two bedrooms, and the living...

Fully Renovated &amp; Immaculately Presented In Prestigious Location

108a Stuart Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 4 2 4 In-Rooms...

108a Stuart Street provides a rare opportunity to acquire a property of outstanding quality in one of Toowoomba’s most sought after streets. This generously...

Timber, Trees, Privacy &amp; Views

17 Harvey Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 3 2 3 $525,000

The owner’s circumstances force the sale of this beloved “tree house”. Designed and built to capture the setting and enchanting views beyond, this pole timber...

PRIME LOCATION WITH MOTIVATED SELLERS

30 Clarke Road, Highfields 4352

House 5 2 4 Interest Above...

Situated on a large 2866m2 flat, landscaped block is this large 5 bedroom brick low set home with enough room for the whole family. Within a stone’s throw of the...

Luxurious, Brand-New, Secure Villa - Last One Available

2/47 Long Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

- Eligible For The $20,000 First Home Owner's Grant - Welcome to 'Clydesdale Villas' at 47 Long Street in Rangeville, where Jacqui Walker Sells presents your...

Private Home and Great Living In Mt Lofty!

5 Ross Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 4 1 1 $349,000

A fantastic and quirky 4 bedroom timber home in a great Mount Lofty location is now ready to capture your imagination and offer you its charms and generous spaces.

BRAND NEW - Quiet and Private - CENTENARY HEIGHTS!

New Unit 4 / 45 Cleary Street, Centenary Heights 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $292,000

Opportunity is here to buy a NEW, comfortable and private 2 bedroom unit with paved outdoor courtyard in a neat complex of four in a great inner location. Having...

It&#39;s Happy Days&#39; In Hendra Court With 1208m2 and Dad&#39;s SHED!

13 Hendra Court, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 4 $499,000 +

A fantastic family home on a large block of flat playing land has just hit the market in Kleinton! Perfect for families, this home's street appeal is striking and...

High Quality, Great Layout, Excellent Location!

2/34 High Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

This two-bedroom near new front unit ticks all the boxes for feel good, care-free living in a top location near cafes and shops. Light and airy, spacious and...

Centrally located, immaculate condition and undeniable Value!

Unit 2/208 Stenner Street, Middle Ridge 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Interest Above...

Located close to all amenities, this apartment consists of an open plan living and dining area, a modern kitchen complete with quality appliances, stone bench tops...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!