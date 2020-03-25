Menu
WRONG: Lockyer Valley Food Pantry manager Noel King-Adams and pleaded for thieves to return a van stolen this morning. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Thieves steal Gatton church van in brazen daylight robbery

Dominic Elsome
dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
25th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
A LOCKYER church has issued to plea to thieves to return its van, after a brazen daylight robbery.

The Gatton Seventh-day Adventist Church was running its food pantry service earlier this morning when the van was stolen.

The service provides food hampers for the needy in the community, and uses the white Toyota HiAce van to deliver hampers to Laidley.

About 10.15am, the van was parked next to the church’s side door when thieves pounced, taking off in the vehicle.

“One of our volunteers saw the van drive off but he though it was one of the other volunteers,” Lockyer Valley food pantry manager Noel King-Adams said.

The van had at least 10 food hampers in the back.

Mr King-Adams said the loss of the van was devastating, especially in current climate.

He issued a plea to the thieves to do the right thing.

“Please just bring it back. We need that van,” he said.

“If you need food, we’ll give you food.”

The van had the registration 380-ZLB

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131 444.

The incident has been reported to police.

