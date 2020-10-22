Menu
Paul John Larter (pictured) and Melissa Hope Johnson stole $1200 of items from Bunnings. Photo: Social media
Crime

Thieves snag Bunnings loot with teamwork tactics

lucy rutherford
22nd Oct 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:46 PM
A thieving duo left Bunnings with a court date after they were caught stealing more than $1000 of items.

Melissa Hope Johnson and Paul John Larter used team work to steal a number of items from Caloundra Bunnings before security caught on to their system.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told Caloundra Magistrates Court Johnson and Larter entered the store on September 17.

"A Bunnings shopping basket was filled up with multiple items by Larter who hands it to Johnson," he said.

The court heard Johnson then placed the items in their Toyota LandCruiser.

"Johnson then collected a black IGA bag from the car and walked back to the defendant," Senior Constable Burrell said.

The court heard Johnson then filled the bag up with items and walked back to the car, while Larter went to the checkout to pay for other items.

Sen-Const Burrell said security were aware of the thefts and called police.

"They were both detained and searched, they stated to police that nothing was stolen in the vehicle," he said.

The court heard stolen items valuing $1200 were found and returned to the store.

Johnson and Larter pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to stealing.

Johnson had no criminal history.

Larter had criminal history, including assault occasioning bodily harm.

"In with a bad crowd?" Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked Johnson.

"What are you going to say Mr Larter? Sorry for dragging Melissa into this?"

Self represented, Larter and Johnson said they didn't want to say anything.

Mr Stjernqvist said it was silly for them to steal from Bunnings considering the amount of security.

He fined both $1000.

A conviction was recorded for Larter but not Johnson.

