Thieves smash into toilets, steal sanitiser, loo paper

THIEVES have targeted public restrooms in Moore and Kilcoy, smashing their way in to steal toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

The vandals allegedly smashed their way into the public toilets to steal the items at the weekend, making off with all stock on hand from the Anzac Park bathroom in Kilcoy and a small facility in Moore.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann described the theft as “pathetic”.



“They’ve placed people at risk – these were consumables provided by council to help protect the health and wellbeing of the community,” Mr Lehmann said.

“It’s absolutely pathetic.”

He said the cost of the damage was not yet known but the council prioritised repairing it.

“The damage is minor and is more inconvenient for those who wanted to use the facilities after the vandalism,” he said.

The soap has always been provided at these bathrooms but the soap dispensers at the Kilcoy site had previously been damaged on more than one occasion.

“I urge everyone to use some common sense and remain vigilant and thoughtful during this difficult time,” Mr Lehmann said.