Thieves ram stolen car to break into toyshop

Thieves who allegedly broke into a Plainland toy shop stole a laptop but did not steal any toys.

POLICE are working to identify two offenders who allegedly used a stolen car to break into a Lockyer Valley toy shop overnight.

The offenders, who were caught on CCTV, used a stolen 1992 Honda CRX coupe to ram the door in at Plainland toy shop Toywiz.

Once inside, the offenders stole a laptop, but damaged the building in attempt to get inside.

Laidley Police Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Dan Curtin said the offenders rummaged through tills, but no cash was reported to have been stolen from the Warrego Highway shop.

None of the shop's stock was missing, other than the laptop.

"It was a bit of a ram-raid - they've run the car into the rear sliding door and the door has been destroyed," Snr Sgt Curtin said.

The crime was reported at 5.28 this morning and video footage shows the offenders visiting the location twice between 3.30am and 5am.

Snr Sgt Curtin said, while on scene, the offenders tried to break into the store next door.

"They've also attempted to break into the gel blaster store as well," he said.

Snr Sgt Curtin said the car, which had reportedly been stolen from an address in Laidley on August 11, was red but appeared to have been spray-painted black.

The owner of the shop, who does not wish to be named, said she thought the offenders had broken in hoping to find gel blasters.

"Wrong shop - (they broke in) thinking it was next door," the owner said.

Anyone with information should call Laidley Police on 07 5466 8000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

