Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Thieves who allegedly broke into a Plainland toy shop stole a laptop but did not steal any toys.
Thieves who allegedly broke into a Plainland toy shop stole a laptop but did not steal any toys.
News

Thieves ram stolen car to break into toyshop

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are working to identify two offenders who allegedly used a stolen car to break into a Lockyer Valley toy shop overnight.

The offenders, who were caught on CCTV, used a stolen 1992 Honda CRX coupe to ram the door in at Plainland toy shop Toywiz.

Once inside, the offenders stole a laptop, but damaged the building in attempt to get inside.

LOCAL NEWS: Chronic pain sufferer slams 'draconian' cannabis laws

Laidley Police Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Dan Curtin said the offenders rummaged through tills, but no cash was reported to have been stolen from the Warrego Highway shop.

None of the shop's stock was missing, other than the laptop.

"It was a bit of a ram-raid - they've run the car into the rear sliding door and the door has been destroyed," Snr Sgt Curtin said.

The crime was reported at 5.28 this morning and video footage shows the offenders visiting the location twice between 3.30am and 5am.

Snr Sgt Curtin said, while on scene, the offenders tried to break into the store next door.

"They've also attempted to break into the gel blaster store as well," he said.

Snr Sgt Curtin said the car, which had reportedly been stolen from an address in Laidley on August 11, was red but appeared to have been spray-painted black.

LOCAL NEWS: Lockyer man cops fine after sending 'revenge porn'

The owner of the shop, who does not wish to be named, said she thought the offenders had broken in hoping to find gel blasters.

"Wrong shop - (they broke in) thinking it was next door," the owner said.

Anyone with information should call Laidley Police on 07 5466 8000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

break and enter laidley police plainland crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Apple Classroom is boosting students’ learning

        Premium Content How Apple Classroom is boosting students’ learning

        Education Technology is helping all kids at this Lockyer Valley school, including those with disabilities, to achieve better results.

        How precautions have dramatically impacted flu numbers

        Premium Content How precautions have dramatically impacted flu numbers

        News COVID-19 restrictions and precautions have had a huge impact on flu numbers in...

        What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Premium Content What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Smarter Shopping Queensland consumers ‘shopping with purpose'

        FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Education One school has taken out the top spot for the most suspensions