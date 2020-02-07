Menu
Police are investigating the Bakehouse on Eyre robbery. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Thieves hit popular bakery in smash and grab

by KEAGAN ELDER
7th Feb 2020 8:12 AM
The owner of a popular Townsville bakery now fears for her safety after her business was again targeted by brazen thieves.

Bakehouse on Eyre co-owner Franziska Niedermaier said thieves smashed through a glass door using rocks before running off with $1000 cash.

"I'm not sure if I want to be open for the 5am or 4.30am coffee because I don't think it's safe," she said.

 

Thieves broke into the business before 4am. Bakehouse on Eyre had been a target of thieves in the past, when intruders broke in the night before its grand opening in 2018 and made off with petty cash, some soft drinks and fairy floss as well as a laptop.

Ms Niedermaier suspected the thieves were children.

"It's just a shame because nothing really happens (to juvenile offenders)," she said.

"A lot of businesses have the same problem.

"It's just draining. No one can do anything about it because the law is the law."

Police were alerted to the break-in at 4.10am. Investigations are ongoing.

