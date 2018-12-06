How India butchered Adelaide Test approach

Michael Vaughan has taken aim at India’s irresponsible batting on Day One of the first Test in Adelaide.

BAD batting, poor tactics and ill-discipline cost India's batsmen dearly on day one of the first Test against Australia, according to Michael Vaughan.

The England cricket great spoke at lunch on day one, when the tourists were reeling at 4-56 after winning the toss and batting first in sweltering conditions.

All of India's top-order, including the world's best batsman Virat Kohli, were baited into loose drives and paid the ultimate price.

Vaughan said the batsmen took a poor approach in the first session to waste what was a valuable toss to win.

"I think they've got the approach wrong. I think they've gone too aggressive," he said during a Q and A on foxsports.com.au.

KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were all brought onto the front foot by Australia's star pace trio and were dismissed for less than 30 runs as a collective.

Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed cheaply.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood all extracted some swing and seam off the day one deck, which was lightly covered with grass.

But Vaughan said that was no excuse, adding it was poor shot selection and execution which brought about the Indian top-order's demise.

"You look at all their dismissals and all four were through batsman error," Vaughan said.

"It's very much a normal Adelaide wicket. You know there will be a short amount of movement on day one.

"In this heat, as a batting unit you have to be disciplined and earn the right to score your runs later in the day. India didn't do that.

"They haven't underestimated Australia, they've just got their tactics wrong. They've come out too bullish.

"Against quality bowlers, if you play like that you run the risk of losing four quick wickets like they have done."

India later fought back, mainly through a tenacious half-century by Cheteshwar Pujara, to reach 7--191 after 74 overs.