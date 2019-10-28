Menu
CHURCH WORLD: Colin and Aileen Seng at the St Patrick's Catholic Church Laidley for it’s centenary celebration.
News

‘They are like family — in the good times and the sad times’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM

WHEN the time came for Colin and Aileen Seng to get married, deciding where the ceremony would take place was a no-brainer.

The couple had been attending St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Laidley for so long it had become an irreplaceable part of their world.

“I was born here, baptised, first communion, confirmation … and my parents were married here,” Mrs Seng said.

“It was going to be here — I have come to this church practically all my life.”

Mrs Seng’s two sisters and brother all married their spouses in the church and, naturally, Mr and Mrs Seng did the same.

“Three of our daughters were married here, too,” she said.

The reception took place in the old Laidley Shire Hall and the Country Women’s Association catered.

“In those days, it wasn’t fancy — it was just sandwiches and cakes and that sort of thing,” Mr Seng said.

The pair married in 1965 and, 54 years later, they are still deeply involved with the church, with Mrs Seng holding the presidential position of the Catholic Ladies.

Spending such a large part of their lives in the church has meant the church community formed an enormous part of the couples’ friendship group.

“They are like family — in the good times and the sad times,” Mr Seng said.

Mrs Seng said attending mass regularly meant making friends was easy.

“We made friends, we are regular goers — we never miss mass,” she said.

catholic centenary church laidley st patrick's
