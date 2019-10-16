These oldies are set boogie in free dance classes

PHYSICAL activity is integral to staying fit, even in old age.

To encourage elderly residents to keep busy, Somerset Regional Council will soon be offering dance classes to seniors.

This new initiative comes thanks to $7,560 in funds secured by council through the Active Neighbourhoods for Older Australians Grant.

The intent of the program is to engage seniors over 65 years who usually don’t partake in physical activity to get moving, with the aim of reducing chronic muscular-skeletal deficiencies.

The funding will cover some formal lessons, and occasional talks from appropriately qualified professionals.

Classes will be free for residents over 65 years of age, but will be open to seniors over 60 as well.

The current plan is for the sessions to take place in the Somerset Civic Centre, as there is ample space, sufficient amenities and catering facilities, easy access, and convenient parking.

In situations where the Civic Centre venue was needed for another event, the dance classes would need to relocate for the day.

Dances will kick off at 9:30am on Friday mornings, starting from October 18.

Suitable shoes are essential.

For more information or to register, phone council on 5424 4000.