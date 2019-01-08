There's still time to have your voice heard on water changes

KEEP FIGHTING: Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald MP meets with Jason Gordon and Danny Granzien owners of Lockyer Farm Machinery to discuss their submission.

MEMBER for Lockyer Jim McDonald MP is calling on all business owners to write a submission opposing the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy's proposed amendments to the Central Lockyer Water Supply Scheme.

"The water entitlements proposed in these amendments will cripple our farmers,” Mr McDonald said.

"Under these entitlements many of our region's farmers won't be able to grow a single crop. That'll mean a slash in productivity and the loss of hundreds of jobs, not just on farms but also in the businesses that directly support our farmers.

"It's a massive hit for our community and its economy and we must not stop fighting until the community gets a fair go.”

Submissions were initially due by January 18 but Mr McDonald said a partial extension to this deadline has been secured.

"It was clear that this original deadline simply didn't give most people time to complete their submissions, especially with how busy people are over Christmas and the New Year.

"In light of this, we've fought to secure a two week extension to the deadline so now anyone in writing a submission has to provide the Department with a completed submission form coversheet by January 18, with an assurance that a finalised submission will be provided prior to February 4.”

Business owners looking to make a submission can do so online or by submitting a paper submission.

The links for the online submission and paper form can be found at www.dnrme.qld.gov.au while printed forms can also be collected from the Lockyer Electorate Office in Gatton.

Mr McDonald urged anyone looking for a hand with their submission to contact his office.