Rei Harris and Pheenyx, from Esk, enjoying the dodgem cars at the Gatton Show in 2018.
News

‘There’s a void this week’: Town missing show spirit

Ebony Graveur
Ebony Graveur
18th May 2020 10:00 AM
AFTER the bushfires, the Esk Show was set to have the most fitting of themes this year – “bringing the community together”.

But now there isn’t a show.

The Esk Show Society would have been putting the final touches on the event right now, were it not for the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bitterly ironic twist, the social distancing measures put in place to help control the spread of the virus shine actually highlight the show society’s planned theme.

Esk Show president Ben Drynan said it felt as though there was a void for the community where the show would normally have been.

“Usually the committee and members of the show society would be flat out preparing for the show to be held this weekend,” Mr Drynan said.

“I guess you could say there is a void this week – it does seem surreal that we are not at the showgrounds.”

When the Esk Show Society pulled the pin on this year’s event, they had already begun planning for the show.

“What makes it so special is how everyone joins in and makes the show happen,” Mr Drynan said.

“The teamwork and community spirit.”

Esk Show Society secretary Sally Jess said in the 30 years she has lived in Esk, she has attended every show.

“Never can I recall not having gone to a show or our show being cancelled,” Ms Jess said.

“My family moved here back in 1990, so we’re pretty established here now in Esk and now I have my own family and now they’re part of the show too.”

She said it felt weird there would be no show this weekend.

“Entries would be coming in, we would have a lot of queries and it’s strange not being able to prepare for the show.”

Ms Jess said her children were disappointed to miss out.

“They’re a bit upset because they know it’s show week and normally they would go off with their friends and eat show food, like dagwood dogs,” she said.

“They enjoy the tradition and they enjoy going to it.”

coronavirus esk show esk show society
Gatton Star

