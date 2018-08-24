Surprising reason Macca’s arches are yellow

MCDONALD'S famous Golden Arches are known all over the world - but have you ever wondered why they're yellow?

There's an important reason lots of fast food chains opt for yellow signs and logos - and it actually makes a lot of sense.

Yellow is a key feature on Burger King's bun, the second half of Subway's sign, and the Hungry Jacks' logo.

Most of us make a snap decision about whether or not to buy something in just 90 seconds.

And between 62 per cent and 90 per cent of us make that decision based solely on colour.

THE 'KETCHUP AND MUSTARD' THEORY

Yellow is commonly associated with feelings of warmth, comfort and reliability, meaning a sign in this colour can instantly generate feelings of happiness and wellbeing.

It's also very eye-catching - which is why hazard signs, taxi lights and double yellow lines are all the same colour.

Red, meanwhile, makes customers feel hungry and impulsive - with marketing experts labelling the combination of the two (which Maccas and Burger King both use) the 'ketchup and mustard' theory.

Marketing adviser and founder of the Business Academy Nikki Hesford told Metro: "Marketing is about connecting with people emotionally (and) colour plays a leading role in that.

"Whether we are aware of it or not, colours have connotations and we make immediate judgments based on that.

"If you choose colours that are inconsistent with your message, you risk confusing your audience and weakening your brand.

"For example, if you are a health food business you would want to select choices that reinforce your message such as green shades and earthy colours."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.