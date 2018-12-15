There is a chance Owen could reform again in the Coral Sea

Tropical Cyclone Owen has been forecast to downgrade to a tropcial low again this evening.

HISTORICAL data kept by the Burea of Meteorology shows this is not the first time a Tropical Cyclone has zigzagged across the state.

BOM meteorologist Nick Shera said while the pattern is not typical, it has happened before describing the weather system's movements as "reasonably unusual".

In the past Tropical Cyclones Ethel (1996), Ivor (1990) and Stan (1979) each crisscrossed between the Coral Sea and the Gulf.

Mr Shera said a high-pressure ridge hanging over the Coral Sea was impacting on the direction of the Tropical Cyclone Owen weather system.

"That is the reason why it has been steered back and why it did a U-turn," Mr Shera said.

"The system was captured it so to speak."

Mr Shera said looking at the current modelling there is a "low to moderate" chance of the system spinning around and reforming a third time once it reaches the Coral Sea.

Currently, the weather system is moving inland across the Cape York Peninsula area and weakening.

Mr Shera predicted that by 7 pm this evening the system will be downgraded to a tropical low.

"It won't affect Mackay until tomorrow. It tracks towards Ingham in the early morning, and moves south-east towards Mackay under current thinking," he said.

As the system makes it way south, the clockwise rotation of the cyclone will drop a large amount of rain in the Mackay.

"Both the rain and wind will pick up tomorrow morning. But you won't feel much of the wind (in Mackay)."

"The main concern for the region is the rain."

BOM Rain predictions for Mackay:

Sunday: 15-50 mm

Monday: 40-90mm