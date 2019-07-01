KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

THE family of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez remain hopeful they will soon have answers about the 18-year-old's disappearance, as the Byron community's continue to search for clues.

As the sun set on the largest community search party to date, which saw 115 people looking through bushland near Tyagrah for any signs, Theo's father Laurent Hayez and cousin Lisa Hayez thanked the community for their efforts.

Mr Hayez said his family would be forever grateful for the outpouring of support they've received.

"People in Australia and people here in Byron Bay are astonishing," Mr Hayez said.

"Because of them, the support they bring to us is giving us force to keep faith.

"Without the support in Belgium and here in Australia I would think we would be on the couch with tissues crying all day.

"Because of all of them we keep faith and they give us force."

Theo Hayez's father Laurent Hayez with Theo's cousin Lisa Hayez address media at the Byron Bay Golf Course. Marc Stapelberg

With the Belgian police expected to arrive in Australia within days to assist in the search, Ms Hayez, ,who had been travelling with Theo earlier this year before the pair went their separate ways, said her family was committed to get answers into the teen's disappearance.

Theo's mother, Vinciane Delforge, comforted by community members as Theo's father Laurent Hayez prepares to address media at the Byron Bay Golf Course. Marc Stapelberg

"We don't plan to go home. We'll just see how it goes," she said.

"It's a good thing (the Belgian police are here to) help the Australian police. It's easier to communicate than on the phones and Skype.

"The (more) people on the case, the better it is."

Ms Hayez also thanked the community for welcoming them into the fold.

"The first time I arrived in Byron Bay, I was in Australia already, so when I arrived here I didn't expect the community to be here for us," she said.

"We're never going to thank them enough, I don't know how we're going to do that.

"Thanks to them so much for everything they do for us.

"They keep us alive."

Theo's cousin Lisa Hayez address media at the Byron Bay Golf Course. Marc Stapelberg

Community search organiser Christos Tsesmetzis said people were "relentless" in tyring to assist Theo's family find their boy.

"I'm absolutely flabbergasted with the amount of people that are involved and taking charge," Ms Tsesmetzis said.

"None of us expected it and it just keeps growing. To show the fact that the Hayez family have got a backbone which is us here in the community Byron Shire."

Ms Hayez said her cousin is always "happy" and enjoyed travelling.

"He is an amazing young boy, really happy, friendly and always interested in everything," she said.

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez. Contributed

"Always there for people. A really happy guy.

"He'd just finished school before coming to Australia.

"He was interested in nature and ecology. He didn't really know exactly what he wanted to do at university so he (thought) 'let's go to Australia and then see what I'm going to do'."

Theo was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, about 11pm on May 31.

He is of Caucasian appearance, about 180-190cm tall, with a thin build and blonde hair.

He was last seen dressed in a black hooded jumper, beige pants and black shoes.