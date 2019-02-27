Menu
FLASHBACK: Brian Crichton was the chimney sweep in the 2011 rendition of Brush with a Body .
News

Theatre troupe dishes up a treat with laughs

by Ebony Graveur
27th Feb 2019 10:23 AM

THOUGH the troupe normally invites the audience to take their seats in the Laidley Cultural Centre, they decided to do things a little differently this time.

For its inaugural show of the year, Lockyer Regional Performing Arts invites spectators to enjoy its rendition of Brush with a Body over a meal.

Gatton restaurant Sage on Hickey is hosting the event, offering audience members a two-course meal to enjoy while watching the play.

While the troupe has performed Maurice McLoughlin's 1963 British comedy two times prior during the past 15 years, the cast is reshuffled, giving old fans a new perspective.

Brush with a Body is the story of three siblings and how they come to discover a body in their chimney while attempting to remodel their home.

The tale is fraught with misunderstandings as the characters try to navigate their way through absurd circumstances.

Despite having scheduled three performances, the group has already sold out two, with only a few tickets remaining for their 1pm Sunday matinee.

The three-act play is directed by Godfrey Bathurst.

A not-for-profit community group, LRPA has been operating since 1998.

Tickets cost $40 and include a two-course meal. For more information or to book tickets, phone 54621231 or 0488113666.

british comedy brush with a body lockyer regional performing arts play sage on hickey theatre
Gatton Star

