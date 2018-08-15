Menu
Login
A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter
A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter
News

Boy fell at school, fighting for life

by Shireen Khalil
15th Aug 2018 7:10 PM

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy is fighting for his life in hospital after an accident at his primary school.

Emergency crews raced to Adelaide's Sturt Street School around lunchtime today after the student tripped and fell suffering a serious injury, 7 News Adelaide reports.

He was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Police including forensics officers and detectives have been at the school investigating throughout the afternoon.

More to come

Top Stories

    Cold nights will give way to warm days

    Cold nights will give way to warm days

    News After the recent freezing nights a warm reprieve is in store for the region with temperature set to be well above average.

    Students learn life lessons through dance

    Students learn life lessons through dance

    News Gatton school collects two awards at Wakakirri.

    Tractors tackle 153km trek

    Tractors tackle 153km trek

    News More than 60 drivers and their passengers took part.

    Sick and tired after dust issues ramp up

    Sick and tired after dust issues ramp up

    Health He believes traffic in the area has cause the issues to ramp up.

    Local Partners