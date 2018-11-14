Surprising places Aussies are in danger

Japan has been named the travel destination with the highest risk of natural disaster. Picture: iStock

The world's most dangerous countries for a holiday have been named - and they might not be the ones you'd think.

In fact some very popular destinations for Australians, including the likes of Thailand, Japan, Vietnam and Italy.

UK-based consumers association Which? has compared countries according to a range of factors including crime rates, the likelihood of terrorist attacks, natural disasters and health concerns in 20 different countries that are popular for holidays, The Sun reports.

It was found some parts of the Middle East and North Africa such as Morocco and Jordan are actually safer than many parts of Europe and the United States.

Data was looked at from the World Economic Fund on crime rates, the World Risk Report on natural disasters and the UK government's assessments of the risks of terrorism.

South Africa was named as the least safe country to visit in terms of crime, followed by Turkey, Thailand, India and Mexico - all destinations popular with Western travellers.

Emerging favourite Vietnam made it to the list of destinations with the highest risk of crime. Picture: iStock

Iceland came out as the safest country to visit - it's had 36 murders since the year 2000.

This year Iceland was named the safest country in the world by the Global Peace Index for the eleventh year in a row.

The country, with a population of about 338,000, has an intentional murder rate of just 0.3 per 100,000 people per year. By comparison, Australia's intentional murder rate is 0.94 per 100,000 people per year, the United Kingdom is 1.2, and the United States is 5.35.

Iceland was deemed the safest country. Picture: Istock

The United Arab Emirates and Singapore came in second and third places for safety.

In terms of the risks of natural disasters, the Caribbean island of Barbados was safest, followed by Iceland and the United Arab Emirates.

Japan was deemed the riskiest place to visit for natural disasters, due to events like earthquakes and typhoons. It was followed by Vietnam and Greece.

TOP 10 DESTINATIONS WITH THE HIGHEST RISK OF CRIME

1. South Africa

2. Turkey

3. Thailand

4. India

5. Mexico

6. United States

7. Italy

8. France

9. Vietnam

10. Greece

TOP 10 DESTINATIONS WITH HIGHEST RISK OF NATURAL DISASTER

1. Japan

2. Vietnam

3. Greece

4. India

5. Morocco

6. Thailand

7. Mexico

8. South Africa

9. Turkey

10. Jordan

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.