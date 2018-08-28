The world game is set to grow in the Lockyer

BOOT IT: Saxon Harris looks forward to playing during the six-a-side summer season.

BOOT IT: Saxon Harris looks forward to playing during the six-a-side summer season. Meg Bolton

FOOTBALL: If you ask young football fanatics who their favourite player is, the response is likely to be Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar, but eight-year-old Saxon Harris's answer is Nate, his teammate.

The two youngsters play the world game at Laidley Soccer Club during the winter season and will soon begin playing in the six a side summer competition.

Teammates and cooperation are the main focus points for the third grader, and he emphasised all good footballer players "always pass”.

While he plays for the sport, Saxon said the best aspect of football was "having fun so you don't get bored”.

Laidley Football Club president Michael Blackwood said the social competition was an opportunity for families to get involved in the local community.

"It's great for the little ones to keep their skills up in the off-season and to meet more friends who may not play in the regular season,” Blackwood said.

Registrations are still open for the Summer 6s season, with six different age groups offered to cater for all levels of ability.

"It's a lot of fun, come register and help build a local sport in the community,” Blackwood said.

It will be the first year the competition will range from under-5s to the open competition, providing the opportunity for both parents and children to get involved in the fun.

Blackwood said the competition not only brought the community together but also helped build the club.

"It's turned into one of the biggest fundraisers for the club,” he said.

The competition, which starts on October 8, runs for eight weeks. Finals will be played on December 3.

Teams must be a mix of boys and girls. Both team and individual nominations can be made online.