Menu
Login
BOOT IT: Saxon Harris looks forward to playing during the six-a-side summer season.
BOOT IT: Saxon Harris looks forward to playing during the six-a-side summer season. Meg Bolton
Sport

The world game is set to grow in the Lockyer

Meg Bolton
by
28th Aug 2018 8:54 AM

FOOTBALL: If you ask young football fanatics who their favourite player is, the response is likely to be Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar, but eight-year-old Saxon Harris's answer is Nate, his teammate.

The two youngsters play the world game at Laidley Soccer Club during the winter season and will soon begin playing in the six a side summer competition.

Teammates and cooperation are the main focus points for the third grader, and he emphasised all good footballer players "always pass”.

While he plays for the sport, Saxon said the best aspect of football was "having fun so you don't get bored”.

Laidley Football Club president Michael Blackwood said the social competition was an opportunity for families to get involved in the local community.

"It's great for the little ones to keep their skills up in the off-season and to meet more friends who may not play in the regular season,” Blackwood said.

Registrations are still open for the Summer 6s season, with six different age groups offered to cater for all levels of ability.

"It's a lot of fun, come register and help build a local sport in the community,” Blackwood said.

It will be the first year the competition will range from under-5s to the open competition, providing the opportunity for both parents and children to get involved in the fun.

Blackwood said the competition not only brought the community together but also helped build the club.

"It's turned into one of the biggest fundraisers for the club,” he said.

The competition, which starts on October 8, runs for eight weeks. Finals will be played on December 3.

Teams must be a mix of boys and girls. Both team and individual nominations can be made online.

football laidley lockyer valley six-a-side soccer summer competition
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Gatton Hawks' successful season comes to a close

    Gatton Hawks' successful season comes to a close

    News It brings to an end a successful season for the team.

    Weekend rain leaves region desperate for more

    Weekend rain leaves region desperate for more

    News A good start but much more is needed

    Former transport experience should assist Buchholz

    Former transport experience should assist Buchholz

    Politics Federal member for Wright Scott Buchholz has a new gig

    Peter makes big impression in professional wrestling debut

    Peter makes big impression in professional wrestling debut

    News LVW will return to the Lockyer Valley in September.

    Local Partners