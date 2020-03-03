The women working behind the scenes to drive our community

CELEBRATE: Four inspiring women from the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region.

YOU only have to look around our community to see how much of an impact women have on our town.

In the Lockyer, we've got Tanya Milligan as our mayor, backed up by two female councillors, along with another two in the Somerset.

We've got many successful female business owners, along with all the women behind the scenes who may not get the recognition they deserve.

While we are fortunate to have many inspiring people in our community to look up to, for this feature we have chosen four women who are making a difference in our regions and bringing you their stories for International Women's Day this Sunday.

These ladies aren't always in the limelight but what they do not only contributes to our community but makes for better opportunities for everyone.

I was fortunate to photograph three of the four ladies we have featured and had a blast in our mini photo shoots. During the photos we chatted and it was great to hear their stories and accomplishments.

I hope you enjoy reading about these women as much as we enjoyed writing about them.

Lockyer Valley Netball Associations Lisa Harm. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL.

LISA HARM - national netball umpire

LISA Harm, President of the Lockyer Valley Netball Association, is a "team sport person", and a strong believer in the benefit of team sports for young women.

"I think it is vital. It's such an underrated support network," Ms Harm said, ahead of International Women's Day on Sunday.

She said when girls come together to form a team, and when they play against a range of other teams, they are exposed to "a whole different environment".

Mount Whitestone State School principal Leticia De Mey with all of her students. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL.

LETICIA De MEY - School principal

PRINCIPAL of Mt Whitestone State School, Leticia De Mey, believes, just like every woman, the International Women's Day celebration wears many different hats.

Women's Day is about demonstrating to our children what a world without limitations for the future can be like and it's about choice and living our best life, she said this week.

"It's about being proud of being a member of a powerful sisterhood who have an unspoken camaraderie in helping each other and recognising all the powerful things woman do every day that blend into everyday routine and go unrecognised," Ms De Mey said.

Toogoolawah Police senior constable Claire Heptinstall.

CLAIRE HEPTINSTALL - Police officer

IF you saw Claire Heptinstall competing with her horses, you probably wouldn't pick her as a cop - but her community would.

It's a trait she's developed, developing a close-nit relationship with her community while having the ability to diffuse a potentially volatile situation through communicating.

Being a cop isn't a job for everyone, Senior Constable Heptinstall says, but for those who have what it takes, they have the ability to make a difference.

Gatton Show Society committee member Michaela Kammholz. Picture: Dominic Elsome

MICHAELA KAMMHOLZ - Show society

MICHAELA Kammholz remembers putting craft entries into the Gatton Show when she was just four years old.

The cooking section followed soon after, with fond memories of holidays spent with her grandmother preparing.

"Every June - July holiday, I'd be at my grandma's house and we'd bake all the lollies, bake all the fudges," Michaela said.

