Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Music

The Wiggles’ wild Triple J cover song

5th Mar 2021 7:46 AM

 

Australian music history was made this morning when The Wiggles made their Like A Version debut on Triple J - playing a leftfield cover of Tame Impala's fuzzy stomper, Elephant.

Complete with distorted guitars and key-tar solo, the iconic children's band spliced up the tune with their classic hit Fruit Salad.

The band told the station that the song was difficult to learn and they had never practiced a song so much.

Original members Murray and Jeff came back for the occasion, joining the current line-up of Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins.

And fans were impressed with the choice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The appearance was confirmed last week, leading to wild speculation about what they would play as their cover.

Fans on Twitter suggested songs ranging from Tony Fields' 'Truck Drivin' Man' through to Queen's iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'School's Out' by Alice Cooper.

Others suggestions include 'Heart of Glass' by Blondie, 'Hotel California' by the Eagles, 'Winds of Change' by Scorpions and 'Get Lucky' by Daft Punk

Music Feeds suggested five potential songs including Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's 'Uptown Funk', Powderfinger's 'Baby I've Got You (On My Mind)', and The Angels 'Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again'.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as The Wiggles' wild Triple J cover song

entertainment music the wiggles triple j

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crucial error in new Gatton road train facility identified

        Premium Content Crucial error in new Gatton road train facility identified

        News A crucial flaw in the new road train truck pad at Gatton has been identified, but the transport department haven’t picked up on the error.

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg

        Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s was trapped in his vehicle

        Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Premium Content Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Crime After an arrest warrant was issued for a Gatton man working in South Australia, he...