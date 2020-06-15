The two major events returning to the region

SHINING BRIGHT: The annual Somerset Christmas Lights Trail will be going ahead this year.

AS THE region continues the steady march back to normalcy, a local council has this week given the go-ahead for two of its major annual events.

Though agricultural shows, arts festivals, markets and more have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, the Somerset Christmas Lights Trail and Garden Competition will both be taking place this year.

The decisions were made at last week’s council meeting, along with plans to make both events bigger than ever with new community partnerships and other offerings.

2020 Somerset Garden Competition

Entries will open on July 27 for the annual garden competition, which invites homeowners, businesses, and community groups alike to show off their prized gardens, competing across 10 categories.

Additional categories and prizes may be introduced, depending on how many sponsors are secured for the competition.

The 2020 event will feature an improved process for easier online entry, and the introduction of bus tours for viewing the open gardens in October, if sponsorships arrangements can be made.

Councillor Sean Choat volunteered to be one of the three judges, and also offered a recommendation for who could fill one of the other positions.

“Because of the success last year, I’d suggest inviting out esteemed colleague Janice Holstein from the Lockyer as a guest judge,” he said.

“She had a great passion and knowledge, and our people loved meeting her.”

More information will become available on the Somerset Council website closer to the launch of the competition.

2020 Somerset Christmas Lights Trail

Residents will be able to share their passion for all things festive through the return of the Somerset’s Christmas lights competition later this year.

Depending on sponsorship, the council are hoping to arrange bus tours to form part of the lights trail in this event as well.

There are also hopes to partner with another community Christmas event for the announcement of the winners.

The event will have three judges, a member of the council, a Christmas Light enthusiast, and an electrical business from within the Somerset region.

Deputy Mayor Helen Brieschke volunteered to be council’s representative for the event.

“I wouldn’t mind having another go at it, as onerous as it can be,” she said.

Entries are set to open on October 1, and close November, giving plenty of time for would-be competitors to plan and prepare.

