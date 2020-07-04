The Townsville bub taking Instagram by storm
She may not be walking just yet but little Anabela Kay is taking major steps as an Instagram personality.
Little - miss - anabela is forging a name for herself modelling baby clothes and brands on the social media platform.
At only 15 months old, Anabela is a brand ambassador for Western Australian baby company Safari Totz and Townsville baby boutique Peyton Rose Design.
Mum Hannah Wegner said Anabela had accidentally become a social media star. "I saw other mums doing the same thing and I thought how cute it was so I started her Instagram account just after she was born," she said.
"I love taking photos of her so when we are contacted for contracts, it is amazing. I always use hashtags and make sure I hashtag the brands that we are not repping as well."
The Deeragun bub has been a brand rep since October and has enjoyed free clothes and baby products, speciality made-to-order items and discounts.
Ms Wegner said her first daughter loved the attention. "She is a real girly girl and she gets excited over the necklaces and she puts them on herself, and when you pick out a pair of shoes she puts her feet in the air," she said.
"When she is older she will be able to see the excitement in her photos and that she loved dress-ups."
Ms Wegner said Anabela had received offers from brands in China and US but was staying local. She said it had also opened doors for her as a mother.
"I have loved meeting other brand rep mums and being part of a company and being the first to see and try new releases," she said.
Originally published as The Townsville bub taking Instagram by storm