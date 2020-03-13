The top places to buy a coffee in town as voted by you

VOTE: We reveal who claimed top place in our best coffee poll.

WE ASKED and you voted for your favourite coffee in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

On Monday, we asked our readers to nominate their favourite places for a coffee, and 14 cafes were clear leaders.

Now, following our best coffee poll, we can reveal Rudy and Ada in Lowood has claimed first place with 27 per cent of the vote.

Owner Jason Klee was overwhelmed by the support the community had shown.

“It’s awesome. Even just being nominated we were excited,” Mr Klee said.

“There’s a lot of cafes around so it’s a good feeling.”

The small cafe was named after Mr Klee’s great-grandparents, and he said it was a “tribute to great local people”.

He thanked his customers for the nomination and supporting the cafe.

“Thank you to everyone for the nominations and the votes. And just for being amazing customers,” he said.

Sweet Valley Bakery in Laidley took second position while Jak & Mo Taste Co in Gatton claimed third.

Check out the list of the top five below:

1. Rudy and Ada

2. Sweet Valley Bakery

3. Jak & Mo Taste Co

4. Coffee by Josh

5. Community Grounds Cafe, Laidley