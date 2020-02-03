Two Stars stand in Thunder's way for an all-Sydney BBL final

Glenn Maxwell will be a key target for the Thunder in their clash with the Stars.

Sydney Thunder wicket-taking revelation Daniel Sams says Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are the Melbourne Stars' "bankers" whose output will go a long way towards deciding this Thursday's BBL challenger at the MCG.

Tournament-leading run-scorer Stoinis and Stars captain Maxwell have smacked 1001 runs combined this campaign, Stoinis' tally just 25 runs shy of D'Arcy Short's record for most runs in a season (637).

The swashbuckling pair stand between the Thunder and a date with the Sydney Sixers in next Saturday's decider.

"Maxy is someone who's hard to tie down, he can hit it wherever he wants," said Sams who captured 3-26 in Saturday night's hard-earned eight-run knockout victory over the Adelaide Strikers.

"Key to beating the Stars is getting Stoin and Maxy out. How we do that, we'll have a look at that during the week.

"They've been their bankers."

After barely scraping into the finals, the Thunder are now riding a three-game winning streak, their form completely at odds with the Stars who, after securing top spot, have lost their last four.

"You could say that (Stars are vulnerable) but you could also say they're due," said Sams, whose tally of 30 wickets this summer is a BBL record.

"It depends how you look at it.

"We're not going to come into the game thinking 'these guys are on a losing streak', because they've got amazing players.

Daniel Sams is the BBL’s leading wicket-taker this season.

"I'd love to get through to that final.

"Obviously you love to play finals cricket but that one would be a really good spectacle.

"The crowd will be huge and the SCG will be packed."

Despite the Thunder's surge, veteran Strikers paceman Peter Siddle has anointed the Sixers as the clear-cut title favourites.

"The Sixers, even going in before (the season), were always going to be the team to beat," Siddle said following the Strikers' season-ending defeat. "The strength of their line-up (shows) with the blokes they've got back and the players they've got sitting on the sidelines who have had pretty good years aren't even getting a game.

"They're a strong line-up with bat and ball.

"I expect them to be the team to beat."