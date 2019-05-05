The story behind the wheels

Robert King with the small engines display at the Laidley Pioneer Vilage and Museum for the Lockyer Valley Heritage Festival, 2019.

THE Lockyer Valley Heritage Festival was a two-day celebration of all things history, spanning Gatton, Laidley and Mulgowie.

Hosting a number of events, the Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum got into the spirit with a blacksmith display and demonstration of small vintage engines.

Vice President Robert King showed the museum's collection of engines to visitors, including a 1910 Emu Hit and Miss engine estimated to be worth about $2,500.

He said the old machinery was often built on wheels so the same engine could be used to power numerous machines.

"They put them on wheels because at the homestead they might have used the engine at the lighting plant or they might have used them at the dairy,” Mr King said.

"They'd milk the cows early in the morning and late in the afternoon so they'd need it to power lighting.”

He said the engine would be wheeled from one station to another on farms in the 1910s.

"During the day when they had to feed all the cattle they might tow it down to the river where they could run a pump,” he said.

"The one motor would work for multiple implements on the farm.”

Times changed, making motors more affordable and allowing people to purchase more than one.

"These days, you have one motor on each implement and they bolt them to the ground so they don't get flogged,” he said.

"Years ago you could only afford one engine whereas today you've got an engine on everything.”

The Lockyer Valley Heritage Festival ran across Saturday and Sunday among four sites.

The monthly Mulgowie farmers' markets set the event in motion on Saturday morning from 8am at the Mulgowie Hall.

Das Neumann Haus in Laidley held market stalls, horse-drawn carriage rides, a museum display and a kids activity day and the Gatton Showgrounds hosted heavy horse field days.

