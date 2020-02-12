The stars who refuse to show their kids faces online
Some of the biggest Hollywood A-listers are bucking the 'bare all' online trend to keep the lives of their children private.
Instead of flaunting the faces of the next generation of potential actors and models, celebrities including Heidi Klum, Kristen Bell and even Australia-based Elsa Pataky are covering them up or uploading skewed pictures of their kids to keep them out of the limelight.
Some have even gone as far as covering their children's faces with emojis.
International supermodel Klum is one to lead by example, by only uploading pictures of her children from behind or with emojis.
The only image uploaded of her children front-on is one where her kids cover their faces with presents at Christmas.
Her four children have, however, been photographed by paparazzi and are widely recognised.
The trend seems to be common among many in the public eye, with British diver Tom Daley and American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar also uploading similar photos.
Other high profile figures, however, are taking a different approach by choosing to keep their kids out of the spotlight altogether.
Figures including father of three Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and parents of two Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who have not uploaded any pictures of their children to their social media accounts.
The only pictures they have is of themselves, friends, other family, colleagues, events, scenery and projects they are working on.
Mother of four Nicole Kidman is included in this mix, with only snapshots of her life and partner Keith Urban on her Instagram page, as well as pictures of experiences, friends and colleagues.
The closest picture mother of two Miranda Kerr also has of her children online is of herself pregnant.
Father of one Channing Tatum refuses to upload pictures of his kids to social media as well, alongside mother of one Christina Applegate, mother of two Kelly Clarkson and mother of four Maya Rudolph.
English actress Kate Winslet, who is a mother of three, stands firmly on this decision too, as well as New Zealand-Canadian actress Anna Paquin, parents Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, American actress Kerry Washington, Australian Actress and author Isla Fisher, and father of one Orlando Bloom.
Even the Instagram page of Michael Jackson, which still remains active after his death in June 2009, does not show pictures of his three children - Paris Jackson, Prince Michael Jackson II and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr.
View this post on Instagram
First emergency room visit. One hairline fracture and a finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut. Thank you so much to @childrensla for the amazing care, thank u Dr. Olsen, and Sonia our child life specialist. Did you know that when you enter the emergency room at @childrensla you immediately get a "Child Life Specialist" trained to make sure your child knows what happening? And to make sure you understand all of what's happening and your choices? It made us feel so safe. And @childrensla follows up the next day with a phone call to make sure all is well after the trauma. Excellent care all around. Thank you to all who helped my baby. (Ps I'm not attaching a pic of the finger because there was literally burger popping out all over and it as pretty gross.)