Fox animated TV series The Simpsons. Picture: Supplied
Glaring error in old Simpsons episode

by Charlotte Willis
7th Sep 2018 7:03 AM

WHOOPS!

There's nothing devoted television fans enjoy more than a right old clanger smack bang in the middle of one of their favourite TV shows, and The Simpsons has had plenty of them.

The beloved cartoon has been running since 1989, and continues to deliver the goods - especially when it comes to eerie real-world predictions - to this very day.

But executive producer Matt Selman has spotted a glaring boo-boo in one of the show's most significant episodes, and he took to Twitter to share the gaffe with fans.

Simpsons devotees will remember the 'And Maggie Makes Three' episode in season six, where Marge breaks the news to Homer that she's pregnant with their third child.

But, as Mr Selman has spotted, there's already a framed photo of baby Maggie in the background.

"Maggie is in photo on wall behind Marge telling Homer she's pregnant with Maggie," he points out, tweeting a screengrab of the moment.

The tweet has already racked up more than 74,000 likes and 17,000 comments, causing quite the stir among vintage Simpsons lovers.

Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson, replied: "Oooops".

Simpsons producer Al Jean commented: "Canon is in ruins".

He later joked that people had been sacked over the error.

"I hope you're happy because we just fired SEVENTEEN people for that blunder. Fired. Through. Done," Mr Jean posted.

Eagle-eyed fans of the long-running animated series can't believe they missed the gaffe, which first aired way back in 1996.

 

Some have other theories to explain the framed photograph.

    Local Partners