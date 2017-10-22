The Shed named Lockyer Valley's 2017 Business of the Year

TOP GONG: The Barn and Scotty's Garage won Business of the Year at the 2017 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

THE best and brightest in business were recognised at the 2017 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards on Saturday night.

While The Barn and Scotty's Garage took out the main gong after being named as Business of the Year, many other businesses in the region were rewarded for their work over the past twelve months.

Check out a full list of winners below:

-Agriculture and Horticulture Production & Processing: Tamor Roses

-Food and Dining: Jak & Mo Taste Co

-Health and Fitness Services: Tabeel Lutheran Home

-Professional Services: Gatton Real Estate

-Retail (large): Schulte's Meat Tavern

-Retail (small): Laidley Jewellers

-Tourism: The Barn & Scotty's Garage

-Trade Service: R&F Steel Buildings

-Transport, Logistics, Manufacturing and Agricultural Services: Lockyer Valley Waste Management

-Environmental and Sustainable Award: Rock Trade Industries

-Apprentice of the Year: Jayden Manteufel, Lockyer Automotive

-Trainee of the Year: Richard Blake, Serco Southern Queensland Correctional Centre

-Young Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Mitchell Brimblecombe, Qualipac Pty Ltd

-Employee of the Year: Sheree Chapman, Tamor Roses

-Peoples's Choice: Jak & Mo Taste Co

-Business of the Year: The Barn and Scotty's Garage

Highly-commended:

-Tourism: Room Motels

-Trade Services: Lockyer RV Pty Ltd