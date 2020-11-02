The scary truth: Who you are really sharing the roads with

It’s scary to realise who you are sharing the road with (file image)

It’s scary to realise who you are sharing the road with (file image)

OPINION: Many drivers wouldn’t give two thoughts about who they are sharing the road with on their daily commutes.

But once you’ve sat in the Gatton Magistrates Court just once, its scary to realise just who is sharing that piece of bitumen.

There are people high on drugs and drivers drunk as a skunk, let alone those that are on their mobiles, eating breakfast or doing god knows what else.

But it extends beyond the courtroom – there’s plenty of drivers who believe they are above the rules that simply have not been caught … yet.

What amazed me was one driver’s absolute lack of road rules at the weekend near Plainland.

If you haven’t driven near the new Sophia College construction site, there’s a set of temporary lights as crews work on the facility.

The lights went red as I approached, and like most drivers, I came to a stop.

But one motorist in a silver commodore-like car flew out from behind me, running the red light at great speed.

To say I was gob smacked was an understatement.

It infuriates me that these “people” believe they are too good to sit and wait at a stop light like everyone else.

The fact that this driver (a title they absolutely do not deserve) doesn’t give two flying farts about anyone else on the road.

They put themselves above everyone else.

It scares me that people think that way on the road.

We know our roads are dangerous.

You’ve only got to drive down the Warrego Highway a handful of times to realise it’s not safe, and it’s in major needs of upgrades.

The scary thing is, after talking to other people about this experience, it turns out there’s many more doing the same thing.

If you’ve read this far, and take just one thing out of this opinion piece its obey the road rules.

You might not care about your life, but I care about mine, my friends, and my family.