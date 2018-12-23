Menu
Login
Experts have urged anyone struggling at Christmas time to reach out for help.
Experts have urged anyone struggling at Christmas time to reach out for help.
Health

Lifeline preparing for thousands of Christmas calls

by Warren Barnsley
23rd Dec 2018 5:25 PM

IT'LL  be business as usual for Lifeline volunteers on Christmas, as feelings of loneliness and the pressure to be happy heighten amid the festivities.

The mental health service is expecting a whopping 2500 calls on Christmas Day and more in the days after as people's difficulties appear more "acute".

"It's a time when there's a lot of societal pressure to celebrate," Lifeline spokeswoman Ina Mullin said on Sunday.

"This pressure can bring people to breaking point when they're already feeling overwhelmed.

"We usually find more people call us post-Christmas. This may be because in the lead up to Christmas there is plenty of change to routine."

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

The organisation has advised people alone on the day to reach out by volunteering at a charity or attending community events.

The Australian Medical Association said a focus on preparation can reduce the typical stress of the season.

"Pressure and stress can build up due to housing more people, shopping, cooking, entertaining or travelling," AMA president Tony Barton said.

"This can place severe pressure on people, which can lead to symptoms of anxiety, anger, and difficulty sleeping.

"The key is to get organised and delegate the jobs where possible."

 

Lifeline is expecting a whopping 2500 calls on Christmas Day and more in the days after
Lifeline is expecting a whopping 2500 calls on Christmas Day and more in the days after

Meanwhile, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government was exploring the creation of "safe spaces" for adults with mental health issues.

The idea is an extension of the Headspace concept that has been launched for youths, which fills the gap between the GP and hospital.

He also urged people feeling anxious, lonely or depressed over Christmas to reach out.

"Over this period, I want to encourage those seeking help to visit the Head to Health website - a dedicated online destination that helps people find free or low-cost online and phone mental health services in a private, secure and anonymous way," Mr Hunt said.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au

AAP

Christmas can be a difficult, stressful or lonely time for many Australians.
Christmas can be a difficult, stressful or lonely time for many Australians.

More Stories

christmas editors picks help lifeline mental health support

Top Stories

    Vigilance vital to a happy and safe Christmas period

    Vigilance vital to a happy and safe Christmas period

    News Police are reminding residents to stay vigilant over the Christams and New Years period.

    • 23rd Dec 2018 7:58 PM
    Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley

    Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley

    News Storm warning issued for region

    Local Partners