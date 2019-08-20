The Rock ties the knot

Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a married man - again.

The Hobbs & Shaw star revealed he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, 34, had tied the knot in Hawaii over the weekend, the New York Post reports.

Dwayne Johnson married Lauren Hashian over the weekend. Picture: Instagram

"We do. August 18th, 2019.Hawaii.Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)," the 47-year-old actor shared on Instagram.

Several of Johnson's famous friends congratulated the newlyweds, including his "Jumanji" co-stars Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, as well as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

Johnson and Hashian the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015. Picture: Getty

"🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Congrats man," Hart posted.

"Congratulations to you both!!! 🥂🍾🥂," Watt wrote.

MORE: The Rock's weird relationship with trainer

The Rock, Hashian and their daughter Jasmine Johnson. Picture: AP

This is the second marriage for Johnson, who wed Dany Garcia in 1997. They split in 2007 and share one daughter, Simone, 18.

Hashian is a singer-songwriter and daughter of drummer Sib Hashian, who was part of the rock band, Boston.

The Rock and first wife Dany Garcia, in happier times. Picture: Supplied

The Rock and film co-star and Jason Statham. Picture: Getty

Hashian and Johnson, who have been together since 2007, have two daughters, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1.