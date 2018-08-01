Menu
An iconic roadhouse on the NSW tourist trail is up in flames. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Fire destroys iconic Uluru replica

by Rohan Smith
1st Aug 2018 5:08 AM | Updated: 5:24 AM

THE iconic Rock Roadhouse on the NSW mid north coast has been destroyed by fire.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and commenced investigations.

A crime scene has been established and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

 

Dozens of firefighters were called to the petrol station at North Arm Cove on the Pacific Highway on Tuesday night after fire took hold.

The NSW Rural Fire Service says 18 fire trucks are being used to fight the fire.

"The structure is completely alight and crews are protecting fuel storage facilities on site," a spokesperson said shortly after 8pm. "There have been no reported injuries."

A nearby camp has been evacuated and firefighters are working to put out the blaze.

The big rock before.
Video footage from the scene shows large plumes of smoke billowing from the roof of the structure. Several vehicles are parked out the front and flames are visible throughout the entire building.

And after.
The site opened in 1990 as Leyland Brothers World with a replica of Uluru and several rides, a student camp and a museum. Brothers Mike and Mal Leyland reportedly went bankrupt after pouring more than $1 million into it. It was sold at auction in 1992.

The site of the former movie studio continued as an outdoor recreation centre, according to its official website.

It was purchased in 2009 and developed into the Great Aussie Bush Camp, an operation that caters to more than 45,000 children each year.

